House (hamstring) was not listed on the team's injury report Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

House's absence from the injury report hints we could be seeing him during Week 1 action. The veteran corner is still listed behind Kevin King and Tramon Williams on the depth chart, but there's a chance Green Bay will squeeze him onto the field in certain packages. House will have to fend off rookies Jaire Alexander Josh Jackson as the season progresses.

