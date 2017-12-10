House is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns with a lower back injury.

House was already playing through a shoulder injury in Sunday's game, but this injury looked far from an aggravation, as he was grabbing his lower back before being loaded onto the cart. This is a huge blow to the Packers' secondary that just placed Kevin King (shoulder) on injured reserve. Damarious Randall will take over the top cornerback position, while a mix of Donatello Brown, Josh Hawkins and Lenzy Pipkins fulfill the remaining duties.