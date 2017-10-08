Packers' Davon House: Cramps force exit Sunday
House (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
House is dealing with "cramps" in an undisclosed area of his body. With Kevin King (concussion) already ruled out for the remainder of the game, the Packers will be forced to rely upon Quentin Rollins, Damarious Randall and Josh Hawkins for the remainder of the night.
