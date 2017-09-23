Packers' Davon House: Doubtful for Sunday
House (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
House did not practice this week after sustaining the injury in the second half against the Falcons. The good news is that Green Bay's cornerbacks are healthy otherwise, and rookie Kevin King will likely see a greatly expanded role in his absence.
