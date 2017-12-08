Packers' Davon House: Doubtful for Week 14
House (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
House has started in six consecutive games at cornerback for the Packers, but all signs point to that streak coming to an end in Week 14 due to a shoulder injury. If House is ultimately unable to suit up, Josh Hawkins would likely be in line to start across from Damarious Randall.
