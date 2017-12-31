Packers' Davon House: Exits with shoulder injury
House exited Sunday's 35-11 loss to the Lions with a shoulder injury.
House appeared to injure his shoulder on Golden Tate's 71-yard touchdown catch and run late in the third quarter. The 28-year-old did not appear to re-enter the game and unofficially finished with one solo tackle in the contest.
More News
-
Packers' Davon House: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Packers' Davon House: Questionable Saturday vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Davon House: Won't play in Week 15•
-
Packers' Davon House: Suffers fracture in back•
-
Packers' Davon House: Carted off field Sunday•
-
Packers' Davon House: Taking the field against Cleveland•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...