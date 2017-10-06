Play

House (quad) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

House was limited in practice Wednesday so his full participation Thursday is a welcome sign for Packers defense - especially after the cornerback missed the past two contests. If he is cleared for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, the Packers may still have him on a limited snap count, in which case expect Quinten Rollins to see increased action.

