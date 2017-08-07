Packers' Davon House: Held out of practice Monday
House did not practice Monday due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
House seems to be dealing with a hamstring injury of sorts. The severity surrounding the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on as the days progress. House projects to start among the Green Bay secondary this season.
