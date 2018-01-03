House totaled 44 tackles (37 solo), a sack, and an interception over 12 games with the Packers in 2017.

House returned to Green Bay after spending two seasons in Jacksonville, and although he played well at certain points, his battles with injuries limited his effectiveness. He signed a one-year deal with the Packers, so it remains to be seen if he will spend another year with the team in 2018.

