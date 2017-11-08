House posted a season-high nine tackles (eight solo) against the Lions on Monday.

Monday's game was House's best in the past two seasons, even though the outcome wasn't favorable for the Packers. However, it's clear House has the trust of the coaching staff, as he played every defensive snap Monday, and he likely will have similar responsibilities against the Bears in Week 10.

