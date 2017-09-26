Packers' Davon House: Misses practice Tuesday
House (quadriceps) was held out of Tuesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
After injuring his quad in Week 2, House was unable to take the field Sunday against the Bengals and is still struggling to work his way back to full strength. With a short week ahead before a matchup with the Bears on Thursday, House's inability to take the field for practice Tuesday is certainly discouraging. For now he can be considered highly questionable for Thursday.
