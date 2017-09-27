Packers' Davon House: Not expected to play Thursday
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't anticipate House (quadriceps) playing Thursday against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
House hasn't practiced since injuring his quadriceps in Week 2, so it wouldn't come as any surprise if he's inactive with the Packers having a quick turnaround for the Week 4 divisional matchup. Kevin King will likely run with the starters in House's stead.
