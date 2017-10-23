Packers' Davon House: Picks off first pass of season
House had six tackles (five solo), an interception, and two pass deflections in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
House returned to action after sitting out the Packers' Week 6 loss to the Vikings, and he had his most productive game of the season from a statistical standpoint. He has started all four games he has appeared in this season and figures to remain in the starting lineup as long as he is healthy.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...