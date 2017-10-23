House had six tackles (five solo), an interception, and two pass deflections in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

House returned to action after sitting out the Packers' Week 6 loss to the Vikings, and he had his most productive game of the season from a statistical standpoint. He has started all four games he has appeared in this season and figures to remain in the starting lineup as long as he is healthy.

