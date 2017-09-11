Play

House played every defensive snap in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers brought back House to shore up their defensive back corps, and they leaned on him heavily in Week 1. House registered three tackles (two solo) and played a key role in limiting Russell Wilson and Co. to just 158 passing yards.

