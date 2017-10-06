Packers' Davon House: Questionable for Week 5
House (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
House participated fully at practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday, so at this point, he seems to be trending toward playing. The veteran will likely slot back in at starting cornerback opposite of rookie Kevin King if he's able to play.
More News
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.