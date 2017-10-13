Packers' Davon House: Questionable for Week 6
House (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
House briefly left Sunday's win over the Cowboys with cramps, but continues to be plagued by the quad injury and was limited in practice this week. There's no clear indication on how likely the 28-year-old is to play at this point, and Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins could be due for heavy workloads with Kevin King (concussion) listed as doubtful.
