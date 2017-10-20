Packers' Davon House: Questionable for Week 7
House (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
House was limited in practice this week after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and there remains no clear indication on whether he'll play at this point. Thankfully for the Packers rookie Kevin King has cleared the concussion protocol, but with Damarious Randall (hamstring) also questionable Lenzy Pipkins and Josh Hawkins could potentially see significant snaps.
