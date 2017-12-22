Packers' Davon House: Questionable Saturday vs. Vikings
House (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
House sat out of last week's contest, but he could return to the field Saturday after being limited in practice all week. Should he remain sidelined, Josh Hawkins will likely get the spot start across from Damarious Randall.
