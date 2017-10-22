Packers' Davon House: Returns Sunday
House (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday versus the Saints.
House has only suited up in three of six games this season, totaling nine tackles (five solo). His services are needed at cornerback, though, with Quinten Rollins (Achilles) on injured reserve and rookie Kevin King (concussion) making his first appearance since Week 5. Expect House and King to work on the outside, while Damarious Randall (hamstring) handles slot corner.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...