House (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday versus the Saints.

House has only suited up in three of six games this season, totaling nine tackles (five solo). His services are needed at cornerback, though, with Quinten Rollins (Achilles) on injured reserve and rookie Kevin King (concussion) making his first appearance since Week 5. Expect House and King to work on the outside, while Damarious Randall (hamstring) handles slot corner.

