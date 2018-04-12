The Packers signed House to a one-year contract Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In his return to Green Bay last season, House tended to a quad injury early and a shoulder concern late, resulting in four DNPs. When healthy, though, he accrued 31 tackles, one interception and one sack during a six-game stretch midseason. After the offseason addition of Tramon Williams, the Packers likely will roll with a starting CB duo of Williams and 2017 second-round pick Kevin King. No matter, House should be the first player called upon in the event of an injury or when a third cornerback is needed.