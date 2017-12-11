House suffered a transverse process fracture in his back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The exactly timetable for House is not yet clear, but it's expected to be at least one week or two before the defensive back can return to the field. With House's looming absence, Demarious Randall will take over the top cornerback spot for the Packers' injury-plagued secondary.

