Packers' Davon House: Suiting up Saturday
House (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Vikings.
House only had to sit out one game with this ailment, although it was an important one in Carolina, knocking the Packers from playoff contention. He'll be back to his starting ways Saturday and should have plenty of action against a strong Vikings' pass attack.
