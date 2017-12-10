House (shoulder) is active Sunday against the Browns.

House didn't practice all week and was given a "doubtful" tag, but will beat the odds and suit up nonetheless for a must-win game for the Packers. As long as he's healthy enough to take on a full workload, look for him to see the majority of the snaps opposite Damarious Randall in the Green Bay secondary.

