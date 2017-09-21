Packers' Davon House: Watching practice Wednesday
House (quad) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sunday's injury wasn't suppose to be serious, but House not practicing Wednesday is no reason for optimism. Monitor his recovery throughout the week, and if he's unable to play Sunday against the Bengals, expect Kevin King to fulfill the extended role that is already being expected of him.
