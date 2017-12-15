Packers' Davon House: Will not play in Week 15
House (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
House has a chance to play again this season, but it's not surprising that he will sit out this week after suffering a fracture in his back last week and being carted off the field. With House out, Damarious Randall will be the Packers' top cornerback in Week 15, and Josh Hawkins will likely start on the opposite side of the field.
