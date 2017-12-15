Packers' Davon House: Won't play in Week 15
House (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
House has a chance to play again this season, but it's not surprising that he'll sit out this week after suffering a fracture in his back during the Week 14 win over the Browns that resulted in him being carted off the field. With House out, Damarious Randall will be the Packers' top cornerback in Week 15, with Josh Hawkins likely starting on the opposite side of the field.
