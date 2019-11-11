Packers' Dean Lowry: 10 starts through 10 games
Lowry had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Lowry is up to 28 tackles (13 solo) 10 games into the season. He has not recorded a sack nor been involved in any turnovers, but he has been a key contributor on the Green Bay's defense, starting all 10 games while playing 65.3 percent of the defensive snaps -- the second most among Packers defensive linemen.
More News
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Gets long-term commitment•
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Sets career highs in several categories•
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Adds third sack•
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Records first sack of season•
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Packers' Dean Lowry: Starts 11 games in second season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...