Packers' Dean Lowry: Adds third sack
Lowry recorded two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Arizona.
Lowry was on the field for 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps and was able to record his second sack in as many games. The third-year defensive end now has three sacks on the season with all of them coming over the last four weeks.
