Lowry (knee) avoided any sort of serious injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Lowry exited Saturday's preseason game with an unspecified knee injury. Fortunately, it's only considered to be a short-term problem. Look for Ricky Jean-Francois to take his place in the starting lineup if Lowry isn't able to go.

