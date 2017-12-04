Packers' Dean Lowry: Best fantasy day of season
Lowry had four tackles (three solo), a sack, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Lowry had just 17 combined tackles and one sack on the season heading into Week 13, but he made his biggest impact in a game to date and played a key role in the Packers' win. He has started 10 of the Packers' 12 games this year in his second season as a pro.
