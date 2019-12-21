Play

The Packers have listed Lowry (ankle) as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lowry has not missed a game yet this season, but an ankle injury has put that streak in jeopardy. If he were to ultimately get ruled out, Montravius Adams would presumably fill in at defensive end.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends