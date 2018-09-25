Packers' Dean Lowry: Expected to start Sunday
Lowry is expected to start during Sunday's game against the Bills, Wes Hodklewlcz of the Packers' official site reports.
Lowry will slot in as Green Bay's starting left defensive end, taking the place of Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) who is out for the season. The 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry has every opportunity to earn a season-long starting role if he can show well in Week 4. Lowry started 11 games with Green bay last season, in which he accumulated 32 tackles and two sacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...