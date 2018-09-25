Lowry is expected to start during Sunday's game against the Bills, Wes Hodklewlcz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lowry will slot in as Green Bay's starting left defensive end, taking the place of Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) who is out for the season. The 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry has every opportunity to earn a season-long starting role if he can show well in Week 4. Lowry started 11 games with Green bay last season, in which he accumulated 32 tackles and two sacks.