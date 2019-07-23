Packers' Dean Lowry: Gets long-term commitment
The Packers and Lowry reached an agreement on a contract extension Tuesday.
Since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Lowry has slowly but surely established himself as a regular on the Packers' D-line, earning 65.5 percent of the defensive snaps last season. The workload translated to 44 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On top of that, he's been a model of health through three campaigns, seeing just one healthy scratch during that span. While the terms of the deal are unknown, the Packers will trot out an imposing front of Lowry, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels in the fall.
