The Packers and Lowry reached an agreement on a contract extension Tuesday.

Since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Lowry has slowly but surely established himself as a regular on the Packers' D-line, earning 65.5 percent of the defensive snaps last season. The workload translated to 44 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On top of that, he's been a model of health through three campaigns, seeing just one healthy scratch during that span. While the terms of the deal are unknown, the Packers will trot out an imposing front of Lowry, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels in the fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 2.0

    Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 2.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 2.0

    You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....