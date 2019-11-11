Packers' Dean Lowry: Has 10 starts through 10 games
Lowry had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Lowry is up to 28 tackles (13 solo) in 10 games into the season. He has not recorded a sack nor been involved in any turnovers, but he has been a key contributor on the Green Bay defense, starting all 10 games while playing 65.3 percent of the defensive snaps -- the second most among Packers defensive linemen.
