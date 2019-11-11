Lowry had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Lowry is up to 28 tackles (13 solo) in 10 games into the season. He has not recorded a sack nor been involved in any turnovers, but he has been a key contributor on the Green Bay defense, starting all 10 games while playing 65.3 percent of the defensive snaps -- the second most among Packers defensive linemen.