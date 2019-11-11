Play

Lowry had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Lowry is up to 28 tackles (13 solo) in 10 games into the season. He has not recorded a sack nor been involved in any turnovers, but he has been a key contributor on the Green Bay defense, starting all 10 games while playing 65.3 percent of the defensive snaps -- the second most among Packers defensive linemen.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories