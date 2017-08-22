Packers' Dean Lowry: Not practicing Tuesday
Lowry (knee) did not practice Tuesday, but the injury he suffered in Saturday's preseason action is not considered a long-term concern.
Coach Mike McCarthy's comments seem to indicate that Lowry's injury is of the day-to-day variety, but it is unclear at this time when he will return to practice or game action.
