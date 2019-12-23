Play

Lowry (ankle) is officially active for Monday night's game against Minnesota.

Lowry has yet to miss a game this season, and was a late addition to the injury report Saturday ahead of the game. Now that he's officially active, he's expected to assume his usual starting role across the Packers' defensive line.

