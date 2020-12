Lowry racked up six tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.

The six tackles marked a season high for Lowry while the sack was his second of 2020. Green Bay's 3-4 scheme generates most of its quarterback pressure with outside linebackers while defensive ends like Lowry don't get much of the glory, but it's nice to see Lowry get into the opposition's backfield every once in a while.