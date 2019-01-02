Lowry appeared in all 16 games for the Packers in 2018 and started eight games. He racked up 44 tackles (31 solo), three sacks, and three pass deflections.

Lowry set career highs across the board in 2018 despite starting three fewer games than the year before. He has a very reasonable salary for 2019, so he figures to be back in Green Bay for at least another season.