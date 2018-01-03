Packers' Dean Lowry: Starts 11 games in second season
Lowry totaled 32 tackles (18 solo), two sacks, and a return touchdown over 16 games with the Packers in 2017.
Lowry played a minor role in his rookie season of 2016, but he took a step forward last year, starting 11 games along the Packers' defensive line. He could be pushed for his starting spot in 2018, but either way he figures to factor into the defensive line rotation.
