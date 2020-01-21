Lowry appeared in all 16 regular-season games the Packers played in 2019 and recorded a career-high 47 tackles, one interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Lowry did not record a sack in 2019, but he was a steady presence on the Packers' defensive line and started 16 games for the first time in his career. The 2020 season will be the first Lowry will play in under the three-year extension he signed in May of 2019, so expect him to continue holding down a starting spot.