Packers' Dean Lowry: Sustains calf injury
RotoWire Staff
Lowry is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Miami due to a calf injury.
Lowry went down in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and the severity of his injury isn't yet clear. Devonte Wyatt will likely see increased playing time if Lowry is unable to return.
