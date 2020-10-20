site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-dean-lowry-totals-five-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Dean Lowry: Totals five tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowry registered five tackles in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Lowry had just three total tackles heading into Week 6, so his five-tackle performance was unexpected. He'll look to stay involved heading into Week 7 against Houston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read