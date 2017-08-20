Yancey did not catch a pass in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Yancey played frequently in the exhibition opener but did not get many opportunities to get things going Saturday, as he was targeted just twice on 17 snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Yancey's chances of making the cut are promising as a fifth-round pick, but for now he remains part of a group of receivers competing for 2-3 roster spots to round out the receiver depth chart.