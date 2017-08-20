Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Catchless in preseason contest
Yancey did not catch a pass in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Yancey played frequently in the exhibition opener but did not get many opportunities to get things going Saturday, as he was targeted just twice on 17 snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Yancey's chances of making the cut are promising as a fifth-round pick, but for now he remains part of a group of receivers competing for 2-3 roster spots to round out the receiver depth chart.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...