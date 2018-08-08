Yancey is working with the first team as a slot receiver again Wednesday, Aaron Nagler of the team's official site reports.

Yancey has slid into first team reps thanks to Randall Cobb's ankle issues. Tuesday's criticism from Aaron Rodgers directed towards the younger receivers should serve as somewhat of a wakeup call for Yancey, whether targeted or not. Yancey won't hang onto first team reps once Cobb is back, but there's a chance he could stick with the team during final roster cuts as a reserve option in the slot.