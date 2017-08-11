Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Gets serious run in opener
Yancey led all Green Bay skill-position players with 31 offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The wealth of playing time seemingly confirms that the fifth-round rookie is on the roster bubble, potentially competing with Trevor Davis, Max McCaffrey and fellow rookie Malachi Dupre (undisclosed) for one roster spot. Yancey certainly made his case in Thursday's game, hauling in three of four targets for a team-high 67 yards. McCaffrey had three catches for 60 yards on seven targets, while Davis went without a catch on two targets and Dupre left early with a potentially serious injury. Yancey is one step closer to a roster spot.
