Yancey did not record a reception in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.

Yancey received just one target in Thursday's game, so he's now had a quiet two games to start the preseason. If Yancey wants to stand out among a group of young wide receivers and make the Packers' final roster, he'll have to start finding a way to make a bigger impact on the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories