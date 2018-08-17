Packers' DeAngelo Yancey: Goes without catch vs. Steelers
Yancey did not record a reception in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.
Yancey received just one target in Thursday's game, so he's now had a quiet two games to start the preseason. If Yancey wants to stand out among a group of young wide receivers and make the Packers' final roster, he'll have to start finding a way to make a bigger impact on the field.
