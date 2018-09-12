Packers' Deante Burton: Claimed by Packers

Burton was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burton spent his rookie season on the Falcons' practice squad. and made his NFL debut in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. They waived him Monday, but were likely hoping he would go unclaimed and land back on their 10-man practice unit. However, the Packers were quick to scoop him up, and he now figures to provide cornerback depth and special teams help in Green Bay.