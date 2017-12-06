Packers' Demetri Goodson: Activated from PUP list
Goodson (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and will be available Sunday against the Browns.
With Kevin King (shoulder) and Quinten Rollins (Achilles) on injured reserve, Goodson could have some opportunities on defense in the near future. Goodson's lack of speed has held him back in the past, so even if he's deployed on defense, the fourth-year pro doesn't warrant fantasy consideration at this time.
