Packers' Demetri Goodson: Back in action
Goodson (calf) was a participant in OTAs on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Goodson sat out last Thursday's session with a calf injury. However, his return to action Monday suggests he isn't dealing with anything severe.
More News
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sidelined with calf injury•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sitting out against Carolina•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ruled out for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed