Packers' Demetri Goodson: Beginning camp on PUP list
Goodson (ACL) is starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Goodson is still recovering from his ACL tear in November, and his placement on the PUP list is no surprise. It's anticipated that he'll be activated sometime during the middle of camp, where he'll be competing to maintain his spot as a depth corner.
